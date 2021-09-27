Manali Petrochemicals partners with Econic for production of CO2 containing polyols

Manali Petrochemicals and Econic Technologies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for introducing a more environment friendly, CO2 containing polyols, into the $28 billion global polyols market.

The partnership involves MPL and Econic collaborating to scale the technology at MPL's pilot plant in India.

On successful completion, this will be followed by the introduction of the process to one of the production trains in MPL's main plant. The shared intent is to bring CO2 containing polyols to MPLs customers.

