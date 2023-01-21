JUST IN
Garware Technical Fibres receives upgrade in LT ratings

Capital Market 

Garware Technical Fibres has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Fund based long term rating (Rs 145 crore) - ICRA AA+; Stable (upgraded from ICRA AA; Positive) Non fund based long term / short term rating (Rs 90 crore) - ICRA AA+; Stable/ ICRA A1+ (revised from ICRA AA; Positive/ ICRA A1+)

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 12:59 IST

