Garware Technical Fibres receives upgrade in LT ratings

Garware Technical Fibres has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under:
Fund based long term rating (Rs 145 crore) - ICRA AA+; Stable (upgraded from ICRA AA; Positive) Non fund based long term / short term rating (Rs 90 crore) - ICRA AA+; Stable/ ICRA A1+ (revised from ICRA AA; Positive/ ICRA A1+)
