Vakrangee receives NCLT approval for demerger of Governance and IT/ITES division

Vakrangee is already a listed entity and VL EGovernance & IT Solutions is to be listed as a separate entity.
The Board had approved the demerger of the Governance and IT/ITES division in November, 2021. Subsequently, in connection with the composite scheme of arrangement, the Company has obtained consent from SEBI, Stock Exchanges, and clearances from other stakeholders.
