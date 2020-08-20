Beardsell reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 62.04% to Rs 15.73 croreNet Loss of Beardsell reported to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.04% to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.7341.44 -62 OPM %-4.906.39 -PBDT-1.911.32 PL PBT-3.430.15 PL NP-3.27-0.02 -16250
