Black Box consolidated net profit declines 49.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.49% to Rs 1671.71 croreNet profit of Black Box declined 49.35% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 1671.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1387.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1671.711387.41 20 OPM %4.574.93 -PBDT50.0252.64 -5 PBT30.1127.60 9 NP7.7915.38 -49
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
