Black Box consolidated net profit declines 49.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Black Box declined 49.35% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 1671.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1387.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1671.711387.414.574.9350.0252.6430.1127.607.7915.38

