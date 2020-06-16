BLB Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nectar Lifescience Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd, Zuari Global Ltd and Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2020.

BLB Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 5.16 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5496 shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 19.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50110 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 13.62. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 956 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Global Ltd advanced 19.96% to Rs 53.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3572 shares in the past one month.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd jumped 19.95% to Rs 13.23. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70483 shares in the past one month.

