BLS International receives mandate to operate Jan Sewa Kendras in Uttar Pradesh

BLS International Services announced that it recently got mandated by the Uttar Pradesh government to operate the Jan Sewa Kendras (Customer Service Centres) Project.

BLS shall provide G2C & B2C Services to citizens through its digital platforms. BLS is mandated to operate these Jan Sewa Kendras across the state to provide several public services, from different government departments to the people of UP.

