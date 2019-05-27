Blue Pearl Texspin reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Blue Pearl Texspin remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 0.160.17 -6 OPM %25.0020.00 -00 - PBDT0.010.01 0 00 0 PBT0.010.01 0 00 0 NP0.010.01 0 00 0
