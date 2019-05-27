Olympic Cards reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.44% to Rs 9.91 croreNet profit of Olympic Cards reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.44% to Rs 9.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.92% to Rs 38.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.9111.86 -16 38.6645.98 -16 OPM %21.9010.96 -11.8710.70 - PBDT1.100.10 1000 0.030.25 -88 PBT0.29-0.70 LP -3.19-2.93 -9 NP0.31-0.35 LP -3.82-1.52 -151
