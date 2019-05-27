Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.38% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.060.080.220.26-16.67175.00-13.6453.8500.160.010.2200.160.010.210.020.120.020.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)