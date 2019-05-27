Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Ushakiran Finance declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.38% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.060.08 -25 0.220.26 -15 OPM %-16.67175.00 --13.6453.85 - PBDT00.16 -100 0.010.22 -95 PBT00.16 -100 0.010.21 -95 NP0.020.12 -83 0.020.12 -83

