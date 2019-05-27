JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aksh Optifibre reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.62 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Futuristic Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net Loss of Futuristic Solutions reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1262.07% to Rs 3.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.090.01 800 3.950.29 1262 OPM %-177.78-2400.00 -21.01-227.59 - PBDT-0.21-0.29 28 0.63-0.87 LP PBT-0.23-0.32 28 0.55-0.96 LP NP-0.07-0.32 78 0.59-0.96 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements