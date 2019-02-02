BNK Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 52.08% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Chalet Hotels IPO subscribed 1.57 times
Sales decline 67.49% to Rs 1.72 crore

Net profit of BNK Capital Markets declined 52.08% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 67.49% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.725.29 -67 OPM %36.0516.26 -PBDT0.651.19 -45 PBT0.631.16 -46 NP0.460.96 -52

