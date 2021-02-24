Granules India receives USFDA approval for Acetaminophen, Aspirin and Caffeine Tablets

Granules India announced today that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Acetaminophen, Aspirin and Caffeine Tablets USP, 250 mg/250 mg/65 mg (OTC).

It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Excedrin Migraine Tablets, 250 mg/250 mg/65 mg, of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare. The product would be manufactured at the company's Hyderabad facility and is expected to be launched shortly.

Acetaminophen, Aspirin and Caffeine Tablets are indicated for the treatment of migraine.

Granules now has a total of 38 ANDA approvals from US FDA (37 Final approvals and 1 tentative approval)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)