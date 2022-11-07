Board of Alkyl Amines Chemicals approves capital investment for setting up new plants

-
-
At meeting held on 07 November 2022The Board of Alkyl Amines Chemicals at its meeting held on 07 November 2022 has approved the capital investment for setting up plants for adding new products in specialty chemicals and amine derivatives business, at existing facilities at Kurkumbh, Maharashtra and Dahej, Gujarat.
