Board of ANG Lifesciences India approves acquisition majority stake in Baddi Agro

At meeting held on 08 November 2021

The Board of ANG Lifesciences India at its meeting held on 08 November 2021 has decided to invest in the Equity Shares and Redeemable Cumulative Preference Shares of Baddi Agro. Consequent to the acquisition of 51% Equity stake by the Company, Baddi Agro will become the Subsidiary Company of ANG Lifesciences India.

Baddi Agro has manufacturing unit situated at Baddi Himachal Pradesh (formerly known as Surya Pharmaceutical) which is laced with latest machinery and located proximate to Mentha Leaf cultivation area.

