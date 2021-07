Board of Angel Broking approves proposal for change in company name

At meeting held on 15 July 2021

The Board of Angel Broking at its meeting held on 15 July 2021 has approved the change of name of the Company from 'Angel Broking' to 'Angel One' or 'Angel One Fintech' or any other name as may be approved by the Central Registration Center (CRC) of Ministry of Corporate affairs (MCA), which shall be subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company, Stock Exchanges i.e. the BSE and National Stock Exchange of India on which the securities are listed and any other authority as may be required.

