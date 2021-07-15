RattanIndia's Revolt EV Bike bookings close within minutes yet again

-
ALSO READ
RattanIndia's Revolt Motors to benefit from incentives under Maharashtra EV Policy 2021
RattanIndia's Revolt Motors commences deliveries of its EV bike
RattanIndia Enterprises receives strong response for Revolt EV bikes
RattanIndia Enterprises to set up wholly owned subsidiary overseas
RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2021 quarter
-
RattanIndia's Revolt Motors witnessed another round of massive electrifying sales with its electric bikes sold out within minutes of opening online sales. Previously Revolt had opened sales on 18 June with the company having to close the booking in 2 hours. This time the bookings were closed out within minutes of launching sales on Revolt website. These sales come in backdrop of petrol prices reaching more than Rs. 100 in the country. With running cost of Revolt electric bikes being Rs. 9 per 100 kms compared to petrol bikes which cost Rs. 250 per 100 kms, the cost saving for Revolt customers is hard to miss.
These sales were for its state of the art Al enabled RV400 bikes, which beats comparable petrol engine bikes on almost all comparables. The RV400 has a range of upto 150 Kms on a single charge of its 3.24Kwh Lithium-lon battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h.
The bike can be operated through MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done. These bikes feature three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport each suiting to the riding style and needs of the driver. Both RV400 and RV300 come with USD forks up-front and a fully-adjustable monoshock at the rear to give an unparalleled riding experience.
With falling battery prices, EV bikes prices are already comparable to their petrol counterparts. In addition various state governments are giving significant incentives to customers buying electric bikes. For example Maharashtra is giving incentives of more than Rs. 25,000 per bike, Gujarat Govt. gives incentives of Rs. 20,000 per bike, Delhi Government gives direct incentive of about Rs. 16,200 per bike for Revolt customers. Similarly, Meghalaya has incentive of Rs. 32,000 per bike for Revolt and Bihar has also proposed a similar amount as incentive. In addition states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have also waived off the road tax for EV two wheelers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU