RattanIndia's Revolt EV Bike bookings close within minutes yet again

RattanIndia's Revolt Motors witnessed another round of massive electrifying sales with its electric bikes sold out within minutes of opening online sales. Previously Revolt had opened sales on 18 June with the company having to close the booking in 2 hours. This time the bookings were closed out within minutes of launching sales on Revolt website. These sales come in backdrop of petrol prices reaching more than Rs. 100 in the country. With running cost of Revolt electric bikes being Rs. 9 per 100 kms compared to petrol bikes which cost Rs. 250 per 100 kms, the cost saving for Revolt customers is hard to miss.

These sales were for its state of the art Al enabled RV400 bikes, which beats comparable petrol engine bikes on almost all comparables. The RV400 has a range of upto 150 Kms on a single charge of its 3.24Kwh Lithium-lon battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h.

The bike can be operated through MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done. These bikes feature three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport each suiting to the riding style and needs of the driver. Both RV400 and RV300 come with USD forks up-front and a fully-adjustable monoshock at the rear to give an unparalleled riding experience.

With falling battery prices, EV bikes prices are already comparable to their petrol counterparts. In addition various state governments are giving significant incentives to customers buying electric bikes. For example Maharashtra is giving incentives of more than Rs. 25,000 per bike, Gujarat Govt. gives incentives of Rs. 20,000 per bike, Delhi Government gives direct incentive of about Rs. 16,200 per bike for Revolt customers. Similarly, Meghalaya has incentive of Rs. 32,000 per bike for Revolt and Bihar has also proposed a similar amount as incentive. In addition states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have also waived off the road tax for EV two wheelers.

