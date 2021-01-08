Board of Anuh Pharma approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 08 January 2021

The Board of Anuh Pharma at its meeting held on 08 January 2021 has approved the following agenda:

1. Appointment of Bipin N. Shah (DIN: 00083244) as a Non-Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the Company with effect from 08 January 2021;

2. The relinquishment of position of Managing Director by Bipin N. Shah (DIN: 00083244) for the purpose of Board I~estructuring;

3. The appointment and re-designation of Ritesh B. Shah and Vivek B. Shah as Joint Managing Directors from the position of Whole Time Directors & Chief Executive Officers for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 8 January 2021 to 7 January 2026, they shall not be liable to retire by rotation, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

