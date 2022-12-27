Laurus Labs intimates of a fire accident at its API plant in Visakhapatnam

Laurus Labs announced that on the evening of 26 December 2022 flash fire occurred in one of the rooms in one manufacturing block of its API manufacturing plant (Unit 3), Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada, Anakapally district, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The operations in the other production blocks are running normally.

The company's two regular employees and two contract employees lost their lives after reaching hospital. One regular employee is in hospital and undergoing treatment.

