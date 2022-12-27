Laurus Labs intimates of a fire accident at its API plant in Visakhapatnam

-
ALSO READ
Laurus Labs' Parawada unit undergoes USFDA's PAI inspection
Dredging Corporation bags Rs 57-cr contract from Visakhapatnam Port Authority
Laurus Labs gets Form 483 with 1 observation from USFDA
Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 0.51%, rises for fifth straight session
Laurus Labs hits 52-week low; slides about 9% in two days
-
The operations in the other production blocks are running normally.
The company's two regular employees and two contract employees lost their lives after reaching hospital. One regular employee is in hospital and undergoing treatment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU