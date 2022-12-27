HEG incorporates new subsidiary for manufacturing of graphite node for lithium-ion cells

-
ALSO READ
Amara Raja Batteries soars after Q2 PAT rises 39% YoY; announces Li-Ion battery manufacturing subsidiary
Kabra Extrusiontechnik spurts after unit tiesup with Hero Electric for Lithium-ion batteries
Exide Industries gains on commencing work on lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility
Exide Ind to set up India's first multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility
Hindalco Inds inks MoU with Israel-based firm for Aluminium-Air batteries
-
The plant would be made in two phases, spending Rs. 1000 crore in Phase 1 over the next 3 years which would cater to 10-12 GWH of cell manufacturing capacity.
In Phase 2, the Company plans to double the capacity with another Rs. 1000 crore approx. catering to a total of 20-22 MWH of cell manufacturing capacity.
The Company aims to finish both the phases in 5-7 years.
The Company would be engaged in production of graphite anodes for lithium ion cells and other advanced materials as a part of the innovation wing.
In order to support the local industrial growth, the Indian government's PLI scheme mandates 60% domestic value addition for cell production. Anode material produced by us will play an important role meeting this requirement.
The Company shall leverage the position of its Parent as a graphite industry leader to research and develop next-generation graphite and its specialized derivative materials for clean energy storage and conversion technologies beginning with anode for Li-ion batteries.
It will make a significant contribution to the sustainable and technological advancement of our nation and planet in the field of materials manufacturing for green energy technologies over the next decade.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU