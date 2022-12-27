HEG incorporates new subsidiary for manufacturing of graphite node for lithium-ion cells

HEG has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - TACC on 26 December 2022. TACC would manufacture graphite anode for Lithium-ion cells.

The plant would be made in two phases, spending Rs. 1000 crore in Phase 1 over the next 3 years which would cater to 10-12 GWH of cell manufacturing capacity.

In Phase 2, the Company plans to double the capacity with another Rs. 1000 crore approx. catering to a total of 20-22 MWH of cell manufacturing capacity.

The Company aims to finish both the phases in 5-7 years.

The Company would be engaged in production of graphite anodes for lithium ion cells and other advanced materials as a part of the innovation wing.

In order to support the local industrial growth, the Indian government's PLI scheme mandates 60% domestic value addition for cell production. Anode material produced by us will play an important role meeting this requirement.

The Company shall leverage the position of its Parent as a graphite industry leader to research and develop next-generation graphite and its specialized derivative materials for clean energy storage and conversion technologies beginning with anode for Li-ion batteries.

It will make a significant contribution to the sustainable and technological advancement of our nation and planet in the field of materials manufacturing for green energy technologies over the next decade.

