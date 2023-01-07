Board of Asian Paints approves investment of Rs 2000 cr to set up new water-based unit

At meeting held on 06 January 2023

The Board of Asian Paints at its meeting held on 06 January 2023 has accorded their approval for setting up a new water-based paint manufacturing facility with a capacity of 4 lakhs kilolitres per annum at an approximate investment of Rs. 2,000 crore. The manufacturing at the facility is expected to be commissioned in 3 years, after acquisition of land.

The Company is exploring the possibility of making this investment and setting up the manufacturing facility in the state of Madhya Pradesh, subject to grant of requisite incentives by the Government of Madhya Pradesh and such other approvals and clearances, as may be required.

The Company would use latest manufacturing technology to produce paints and intermediates in the proposed manufacturing facility in an environment friendly manner.

