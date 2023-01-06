Board of Steel Exchange India approves conversion of CCDs

JUST IN
At meeting held on 06 January 2023

The Board of Steel Exchange India at its meeting held on 06 January 2023 has approved the conversion and allotment of 6,30,00,000 equity shares of Rs.1/- each on a preferential basis, at a price of Rs.7.250/- per equity shares (including a premium of Rs.6.250/- per Equity Share) on conversion of compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs).

Consequent to the said allotment the issued, subscribed, and paid-up capital of the Company stands at 943811770 comprising of 943811770 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 17:29 IST

