Board of Aster DM Healthcare approves appointment of director

At meeting held on 23 June 2020

The Board of Aster DM Healthcare has approved the appointment of James Mathew (DIN: 07572909) as an Additional Director (Non-executive Independent Director) of the Company with effect from 23 June 2020, for a period of three years subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

