Business Standard

Board of Aster DM Healthcare approves appointment of director

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 23 June 2020

The Board of Aster DM Healthcare has approved the appointment of James Mathew (DIN: 07572909) as an Additional Director (Non-executive Independent Director) of the Company with effect from 23 June 2020, for a period of three years subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 19:11 IST

