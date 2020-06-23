L&T Construction secures orders from State Water & Sanitation Mission, Uttar Pradesh

The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has secured engineering, procurement and construction orders from State Water & Sanitation Mission, Uttar Pradesh, to implement water supply schemes for Shivhar and Parasi group of villages in Mahoba and Sonbadhra districts respectively.

The aggregate scope of the two projects includes design a construction of three intake structures, three water treatment plants of capacity 64 MLD, 1171 Km of transmission and distribution pipelines, 20 clear water reservoirs, 37 overhead service reservoirs, 20 pump houses, 73600 house service connections, associated electromechanical & instrumentation works.

The project also involves automation including measurement of input & output water quantity and quality through suitable SCADA & other instrumentation works.

The projects are designed to cater safe & potable drinking water to 3.78 lakh rural population in the aforesaid districts of UP. These are part of a larger programme of the State Government to provide piped drinking water to every rural household.

