TCS deploys TCS DynaPORT at Mundra CT4 terminal for APSEZ

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has successfully deployed TCS DynaPORT, a state-of-the-art terminal operating system at the Mundra CT4 terminal for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), India's largest private port operator and end-to-end logistics provider. The deployment was completed remotely, while under a lockdown, leveraging TCS' Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) model.

APSEZ operates 11 strategically located ports and terminals that represent 24 percent of India's port capacity.

As part of the company's growth and transformation journey, it chose TCS to deploy the DynaPORT solution at the Mundra terminal, a multipurpose port that serves as a major economic gateway.

DynaPORT, currently powering more than 80 terminals across the globe, is a one-stop solution for order-to-invoice processes and supports multi-modal (vessel, rail, truck and barge) and multi-purpose (container, break bulk, liquid bulk, dry bulk and ro-ro) requirements by leveraging digital platforms to address key challenges.

With DynaPORT, APSEZ can expect to reduce its total cost of ownership, improve terminal performance, accelerate business transformation and ensure resource optimization. The success of this remote implementation is viewed as a game changer that will enable terminal operators to roll out applications faster.

