Mahindra & Mahindra announces operational performance for Feb'23

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its production, sales and export figures for month of February 2023 as under:

The company achieved production of 56,997 units in February 2023 as compared to 49,979 units in February 2022, higher by 14%.

The company sold 56,551 units in February 2023 compared to 51,641 units in February 2022, higher by 9.5%.

Exports stood at 2,250 units in February 2023 compared to 2,814 units in February 2022, declining 20%.

