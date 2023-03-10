Mahindra & Mahindra announces operational performance for Feb'23

-
ALSO READ
NMDC improves operational performance in November
Mahindra & Mahindra records 8% growth in Feb sales
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announces key business parameters for Feb'23
Operational Energy Group India consolidated net profit declines 21.63% in the September 2022 quarter
Adani Green reports decent Q3 operational update
-
Mahindra & Mahindra announced its production, sales and export figures for month of February 2023 as under:
The company achieved production of 56,997 units in February 2023 as compared to 49,979 units in February 2022, higher by 14%.
The company sold 56,551 units in February 2023 compared to 51,641 units in February 2022, higher by 9.5%.
Exports stood at 2,250 units in February 2023 compared to 2,814 units in February 2022, declining 20%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU