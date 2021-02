TCS positioned as Leader in Application and Digital Services in Capital Markets

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Application and Digital Services in Capital Markets.

The report highlights TCS' capabilities across the entire capital markets value chain, its dedicated buy side, sell side and market infrastructure Industry Advisory Groups (IAG), and highly contextualized clientspecific market messaging that helped to drive engagements with the capital markets clients. The report also recognizes TCS' partnership with RegTech firms, investment in creating frameworks and solutions for key use cases and thought leadership across major themes such as LIBOR, UMR, FRTB and SFDR, that have helped TCS prove its services capabilities. TCS' extensive experience in agile implementation, especially leveraging distributed agile concepts, and its capabilities and investments in cloud technologies have also been underlined as key differentiators.

