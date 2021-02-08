Board of Indraprastha Medical Corporation approves change in directorate

-
-
At meeting held on 08 February 2021The Board of Indraprastha Medical Corporation at its meeting held on 08 February 2021 has approved the following change in directorate:
Appointed Jasmine Shah (DIN: 08621290) as an Additional Director & Chairman (Nominee Director of Govt. of NCT of Delhi) of the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 8 February 2021.
Appointed Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma (DIN: 0008997324) as an Additional Director (Nominee Director of Govt. of NCT of Delhi) of the Board of Directors of the Company. w.e.f. 8th February 2021.
Appointed Salil Singhal (DIN: 00006629) as Independent Director of the Company, for a period of 5 consecutive years effective from 8 February 2021.
Noted the withdrawal of nomination Vineeta Rai (DIN: 07013113) as a Nominee Director of Govt. of NCT of Delhi on the Board of Directors of the Company; and
Appointed Vineeta Rai (DIN: 07013113) as Independent Director of the Company, for a period of 5 consecutive years effective from 8 February 2021.
