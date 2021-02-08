Board of Indraprastha Medical Corporation approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 08 February 2021

The Board of Indraprastha Medical Corporation at its meeting held on 08 February 2021 has approved the following change in directorate:

Appointed Jasmine Shah (DIN: 08621290) as an Additional Director & Chairman (Nominee Director of Govt. of NCT of Delhi) of the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 8 February 2021.

Appointed Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma (DIN: 0008997324) as an Additional Director (Nominee Director of Govt. of NCT of Delhi) of the Board of Directors of the Company. w.e.f. 8th February 2021.

Appointed Salil Singhal (DIN: 00006629) as Independent Director of the Company, for a period of 5 consecutive years effective from 8 February 2021.

Noted the withdrawal of nomination Vineeta Rai (DIN: 07013113) as a Nominee Director of Govt. of NCT of Delhi on the Board of Directors of the Company; and

Appointed Vineeta Rai (DIN: 07013113) as Independent Director of the Company, for a period of 5 consecutive years effective from 8 February 2021.

