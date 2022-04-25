Board of Bank of India approves capital raising plan for Rs 2500 cr

-
-
At meeting held on 25 April 2022The Board of Bank of India at its meeting held on 25 April 2022 has approved the capital raising plan up to Rs 2500 crore by issue of fresh equity capital in the form of QIP/ FPO/ preferential issue. The main purpose of the capital raising plan is to increase the minimum public shareholding from the present 18.59% to 25% or above in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirements as per the Security Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
