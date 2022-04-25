JUST IN
Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 0.94% in the March 2022 quarter
Board of Bank of India approves capital raising plan for Rs 2500 cr

At meeting held on 25 April 2022

The Board of Bank of India at its meeting held on 25 April 2022 has approved the capital raising plan up to Rs 2500 crore by issue of fresh equity capital in the form of QIP/ FPO/ preferential issue. The main purpose of the capital raising plan is to increase the minimum public shareholding from the present 18.59% to 25% or above in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirements as per the Security Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

First Published: Mon, April 25 2022. 18:20 IST

