Board of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality approves expansion in Bahrain

At meeting held on 09 November 2022The Board of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality at its meeting held on 09 November 2022 has approved to explore the business opportunities in Bahrain and for this purpose, an entity may be incorporated therein, as permitted in the laws of Bahrain. Investment in Bahrain entity shall be made by Barbeque Nation MENA Holding, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company situated in Dubai and the investment may be up to Rs.15,00,000.
