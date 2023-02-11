Tanfac Industries to enhance capacity of Hydrofluoric Acid Plant at Cuddalore

Tanfac Industries has approved the proposal to carry out the expansion of the existing capacity of Hydrofluoric Acid Plant at Cuddalore by 14,850 MT per annum to 29,700 MT per annum.

This will be a brownfield expansion in its existing unit entailing a capital expenditure of Rs 100 crore.

