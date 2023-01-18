Infosys recognized as Top 3 Most Valuable IT Services global brand

Infosys announced that it has been recognized as the top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally, according to Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, in its Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report.

Continuously accelerating brand growth, marked by 84% increase in its brand value since 2020, Infosys is now among the top 150 most valuable brands in the world.

