JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sundram Fasteners bags a $250 mn EV contract

Maruti Suzuki India recalls 17,362 vehicles
Business Standard

Infosys recognized as Top 3 Most Valuable IT Services global brand

Capital Market 

Infosys announced that it has been recognized as the top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally, according to Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, in its Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report.

Continuously accelerating brand growth, marked by 84% increase in its brand value since 2020, Infosys is now among the top 150 most valuable brands in the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 09:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU