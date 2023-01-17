Spencers Retail to unveil new hyper market chain - Spencer's Value Market

Spencers Retail is all set to unveil its brand new hyper market chain called Spencer's Value Market.

Synonymous to its name, VALUE Market is a new-age hypermarket serving the needs of today's modern, well - informed and value conscious customers.

Spencer's Value Market is all set to launch at 6 locations, namely, Karimnagar, Warangal, Kurnool, Guntur, Bhimavaram & Vijayanagaram between 16th to 22nd January'23.

The new stores are designed as a one-stop shopping destination by offering wide range of national and regional brands and variety across food and grocery, personal and home care, fresh produce, bakery, general merchandise and apparels, while offering a bold promise of minimum 6% off on all products everyday and ensuring lowest price on daily essentials.

With the Value Market format, Spencer's aims to deliver a strong value proposition to its customers by offering best value, rewarding experience every time they shop while ensuring superior quality and service.

