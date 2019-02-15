Board of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries appoints director

-
At meeting held on 14 February 2019The Board of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries at its meeting held on 14 February 2019 has approved the appointment of Bharat Bhushan Mehta as Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from 01 April 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders, for a term of 3 years.
