Board of Dynamatic Technologies to consider fund raising via preferential issue of shares

On 10 February 2023

The Board of Dynamatic Technologies will meet on 10 February 2023 to consider a proposal for issuance of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment to investors (other than promoter & promoter group) in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 10:32 IST

