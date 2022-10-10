JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Ramkrishna Forgings gains on bagging export order worth Rs 131.5 cr
Business Standard

Board of Easy Trip Planners approves stock split and bonus issue of 3:1

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 10 October 2022

The Board of Easy Trip Planners at its meeting held on 10 October 2022 has approved sub-division of equity share of face value of Rs. 2 into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 fully paid- up. The Board also approved issue of bonus equity shares in ratio of 3:1. The Board has approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 75 crore to Rs 200 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 10:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU