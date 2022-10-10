Board of Easy Trip Planners approves stock split and bonus issue of 3:1

At meeting held on 10 October 2022

The Board of Easy Trip Planners at its meeting held on 10 October 2022 has approved sub-division of equity share of face value of Rs. 2 into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 fully paid- up. The Board also approved issue of bonus equity shares in ratio of 3:1. The Board has approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 75 crore to Rs 200 crore.

