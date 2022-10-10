JUST IN
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up facility at Panipat

To cater to packing materials requirement of Grasim's paint division

Mold-Tek Packaging has received a Letter of Award ('LOA') from Grasim Industries - Birla Paints Division, for supply of Packing Material (PAILS) and accordingly, a co-located facility will be set-up by the Company at Panipat to cater to their demands.

The new facility is expected to be set up and operational by the end of calendar year 2023 and shall call for an investment of Rs 30 crore approximately.

The Company also propose to set up Food and FMCG IML container manufacturing facilities in Panipat to capture demand for these products in Northern India.

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 09:24 IST

