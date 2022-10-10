Sterlite Technologies collaborates with Vocus Group

To support Vocus' fibre infrastructure project - Project Horizon in Western Australia

Sterlite Technologies announced its collaboration with Vocus Group for Project Horizon in Western Australia. Under the partnership, STL will provide high strength optical fibre cables for Vocus' inter capital network extension program. This deal strengthens STL's relationship with Vocus, where STL previously provided its optical networking solutions, Opticonn for brownfield network build projects.

Project Horizon will see Vocus deploy the first competitive fibre backbone between Perth and Port Hedland, and is the first major infrastructure project under Vocus' $1 billion investment program. When complete, Project Horizon will close the final gap in Vocus' national fibre backbone connecting all mainland capitals. Horizon will also interconnect with two high-capacity submarine cables in Port Hedland, establishing Australia's north as a new hub for domestic and international data.

As a fibre partner for project Horizon, STL will support Vocus' network rollout with a state-of-the-art design, combined with high-tensile and crush strength cable technology. The cables have a design life of more than 30 years, ensuring Project Horizon will continue to deliver high-capacity connectivity through the Pilbara until the 2050s even in harsh environmental conditions.

