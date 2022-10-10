Nazara Technologies allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Nazara Technologies has allotted 1,23,574 equity shares under ESOP on 08 October 2022.

Consequent to the allotment of the aforesaid equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 26,30,18,432/- consisting of 6,57,54,608 Equity Shares of Rs. 4/- each to Rs. 26,35,12,728/- consisting of 6,58,78,182 Equity shares of Rs. 4/- each.

