Board of Suzlon Energy appoints Chairman and MD

At board meeting held on 07 October 2022The Board of Suzlon Energy at its meeting held on 07 October 2022 has approved the appointment of Vinod R.Tanti as the Chairman & Managing Director of the Company with immediate effect, i.e. from 7 October 2022. The Board also approved the appointment Girish R.Tanti as the Executive Director designated as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Company with immediate effect, i.e. from 7 October 2022.
The Board has appointed Pranav Tanti (DIN: 02957770) as an Additional Director of the Company, with effect from 7 October 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU