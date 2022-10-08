JUST IN
Board of Suzlon Energy appoints Chairman and MD

At board meeting held on 07 October 2022

The Board of Suzlon Energy at its meeting held on 07 October 2022 has approved the appointment of Vinod R.Tanti as the Chairman & Managing Director of the Company with immediate effect, i.e. from 7 October 2022. The Board also approved the appointment Girish R.Tanti as the Executive Director designated as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Company with immediate effect, i.e. from 7 October 2022.

The Board has appointed Pranav Tanti (DIN: 02957770) as an Additional Director of the Company, with effect from 7 October 2022.

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 13:23 IST

