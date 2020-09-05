JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Spandana Sphoorty approves issue of NCDs up to Rs 25 cr
Business Standard

KEI Industries receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Capital Market 

KEI Industries announced that ICRA has upgraded the rating assigned to Long Term Bank Facilities availed by the Company as ICRA A+ ; Stable (pronounced ICRA A Plus Stable).

ICRA has also reaffirmed the rating assigned to Short Term Bank Facilities and Commercial Paper as ICRA A1 (pronounced ICRA A One).

Further, ICRA has reaffirmed the rating assigned to Medium Term Instrument i.e.

Fixed Deposits Programme of the Company as MA+ ; Stable (pronounced MA plus Stable).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 15:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU