KEI Industries receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA

KEI Industries announced that ICRA has upgraded the rating assigned to Long Term Bank Facilities availed by the Company as ICRA A+ ; Stable (pronounced ICRA A Plus Stable).
ICRA has also reaffirmed the rating assigned to Short Term Bank Facilities and Commercial Paper as ICRA A1 (pronounced ICRA A One).
Further, ICRA has reaffirmed the rating assigned to Medium Term Instrument i.e.
Fixed Deposits Programme of the Company as MA+ ; Stable (pronounced MA plus Stable).
