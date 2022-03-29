Board of Ethos approves allotment of 3.02 lakh shares towards pre-IPO placement

-
On 28 March 2022The Board of Ethos at its meeting held on 28 March 2022 has approved the issue and allotment of 302,663 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 816 per share, towards Pre-IPO placement. After the aforesaid allotment, the shareholding of KDDL in the Company is 75.39% (directly and indirectly).
