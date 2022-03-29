EaseMyTrip launches Green Debit Card in partnership with DBS Bank India

DBS Bank India has partnered with EaseMyTrip to launch an environment friendly international debit card made using 99% recycled polyvinyl chloride (PVC) material.

The digibank - EaseMyTrip Green Debit Card provides exclusive travel-related offers to customers and rewards them for adopting eco-friendly practices while encouraging them to reduce their carbon footprint.

Recycled PVC material is quickly gaining popularity worldwide due to the lower carbon emissions generated from its production processes. By launching an eco-friendly debit card, DBS Bank India and EaseMyTrip are enabling their customer base to make sustainable choices, thereby conserving the environment and resources involved in the production of cards.

The digibank-EaseMyTrip Green Debit Card offers exclusive best-in-class deals on bookings made through the EaseMyTrip website and mobile app, offering a 10% discount up to Rs 2000 on flight ticket bookings and up to 17% discount on stays at select eco-friendly hotels & resorts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)