Zen Technologies wins contract from J&K Police

-
ALSO READ
Zen Technologies' subsidiary win order worth Rs 61 cr from Indian defence PSU
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) jumps on bagging international certification in aerospace industry
Zen Technologies hits the roof on fund raising plans
Zen Technologies reports fire accident at its demonstration center
Tata Consumer, Exide Industries, Zen Technologies in spotlight
-
The J&K Police has awarded Zen Technologies a contract worth ~ Rs 5.28 crore to supply Zen ShootEdge Systems (Corner Shot Weapon Systems).
Zen Technologies won the bid due to superior product quality and competitive pricing. This is Zen's first order for ShootEdge.
In line with Zen's goal to ensure incremental revenues from new products, this win validates Zen's continued focus on R&D. This version of ShootEdge was developed in collaboration with DRDO. In addition to domestic demand, ShootEdge also has a huge export potential.
As of date, the company's total order book stands at Rs 432.88 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU