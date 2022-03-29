Zen Technologies wins contract from J&K Police

The J&K Police has awarded Zen Technologies a contract worth ~ Rs 5.28 crore to supply Zen ShootEdge Systems (Corner Shot Weapon Systems).

Zen Technologies won the bid due to superior product quality and competitive pricing. This is Zen's first order for ShootEdge.

In line with Zen's goal to ensure incremental revenues from new products, this win validates Zen's continued focus on R&D. This version of ShootEdge was developed in collaboration with DRDO. In addition to domestic demand, ShootEdge also has a huge export potential.

As of date, the company's total order book stands at Rs 432.88 crore.

