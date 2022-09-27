JUST IN
Board of Ethos approves appointment of director

At meeting held on 27 September 2022

The Board of Ethos at its meeting held on 27 September 2022 has approved the appointment of Munisha Gandhi (DIN - 09684474) as an Additional Director (Non- Executive Non Independent and Woman Director) of the Company. The Board also approved the change in designation of Patrik Paul Hoffmann (DIN - 09208027) as an Independent Director of the Company for a term as may be fixed by shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 15:05 IST

