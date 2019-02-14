Board of G G Dandekar Machine Works appoints company secretary and CFO

-
At meeting held on 14 February 2019The Board of G G Dandekar Machine Works at its meeting held on 14 February 2019 has appointed Ajay Shrivastava as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 14 February 2019. The board also appointed Mahavir Barlota as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 14 February 2019.
