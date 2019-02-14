JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Smiths & Founders (India) approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Board of G G Dandekar Machine Works appoints company secretary and CFO

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 14 February 2019

The Board of G G Dandekar Machine Works at its meeting held on 14 February 2019 has appointed Ajay Shrivastava as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 14 February 2019. The board also appointed Mahavir Barlota as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 14 February 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements