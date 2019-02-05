JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Exide Industries Ltd Surges 1.58%

Wipro update on partnership with Swinburne University of Technology, Australia
Business Standard

Jubilant Foodworks update on NAA's Anti Profiteering Investigation

Capital Market 

Jubilant Foodworks announced that the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) has passed an order in the Anti Profiteering Investigation on the Company which has been posted on NAA website on 04 February 2019 concluding a profiteering of Rs. 41.42 crore.

Jubilant FoodWorks unreservedly supported the reduction of GST on restaurants to 5%, as we believed it to be an extremely progressive and growth-enabling measure.

In the absence of any explicit rules and guidelines, we followed the spirit of the law and passed on the benefits of GST reduction to our customers with immediate effect.

The company further asserts that the loss to the company due to Input Credit withdrawal was far higher than the price increase that was taken, and this wasn't taken into account by the NAA. The company said it is studying the order in detail and will be exploring all possible options for the future.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 09:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements