Jubilant Foodworks update on NAA's Anti Profiteering Investigation

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 net profit up 60 pc to Rs 77.67 cr
Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 net jumps 46.16% to Rs 96.5 crore
Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 net up 60% to Rs 77.7 cr
Jubilant FoodWorks appoints Kapil Grover as CMO for Domino's Pizza
Jubilant FoodWorks signs PepsiCo for Domino's Pizza; ends 20-yr old partnership with Coke
-
Jubilant Foodworks announced that the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) has passed an order in the Anti Profiteering Investigation on the Company which has been posted on NAA website on 04 February 2019 concluding a profiteering of Rs. 41.42 crore.
Jubilant FoodWorks unreservedly supported the reduction of GST on restaurants to 5%, as we believed it to be an extremely progressive and growth-enabling measure.
In the absence of any explicit rules and guidelines, we followed the spirit of the law and passed on the benefits of GST reduction to our customers with immediate effect.
The company further asserts that the loss to the company due to Input Credit withdrawal was far higher than the price increase that was taken, and this wasn't taken into account by the NAA. The company said it is studying the order in detail and will be exploring all possible options for the future.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU