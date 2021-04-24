Hester Biosciences launches range of herbal products for livestock and poultry

Hester Biosciences announced that on the occasion of World Veterinary Day 24 April 2021, the company has launched a new range of Herbal Products for livestock and poultry in its existing range of products to support the overall wellbeing of animals, and to supplement our existing product range.

In animal health, our products will be mainly targeting mastitis and production disorders, gastrointestinal tract diseases, reproductive disorders, ectoparasites and skin injuries.

These products will help animal health professionals in treating chronic cases and preventing the potential diseases.

In poultry, our research based products will improve farm profitability with herbal replacer for choline chloride, vitamin C and many other nutritional supplements.

