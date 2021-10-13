Board of Infosys approves restructuring of subsidiaries

-
-
At meeting held on 13 October 2021The Board of Infosys at its meeting held on 13 October 2021 has authorized the merger of WongDoody Holding Company, Inc. (WHC) and WDW Communications, Inc. (WDW) with WongDoody, Inc. (WDI). WHC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys and WDW and WDI are wholly owned subsidiaries of WHC. Post-merger, Infosys will be issued shares in WDI in lieu of shares in WHC. The merger would be accounted for at carrying value and will not have any impact on the financial statements.
