Shriram City Union Finance subscribes to rights issue of Shriram Housing Finance

Shriram City Union Finance had on 12 October 2021 subscribed 6,66,66,667 number of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each priced at Rs 45 per share (including premium of Rs 35 per share) aggregating to Rs 300 crore in Rights Issue offered by Shriram Housing Finance (SHFL), subsidiary of the Company.

After allotment of shares by SHFL in response to this subscription, the Company's holding in SHFL will be 85.02% of equity capital of SHFL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)